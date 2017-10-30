Ryan Says He Isn’t Commenting On Indictments

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan isn’t commenting on the indictments of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and an associate.

Ryan said in a radio interview on WTAQ in his home state of Wisconsin that he doesn’t have anything to say on that, other than “nothing’s going to derail what we’re doing in Congress because we’re working on solving people’s problems.”

Ryan was discussing the Republican effort to overhaul the tax code.

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted Monday on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other charges as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Several congressional committees are also investigating the interference.

