Ryan Says Sexual Harassment Won’t Be Tolerated

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment shouldn’t exist anywhere, “let alone in the United States Congress” – and he says it won’t be tolerated. The Wisconsin Republican spoke before the House planned to approve a measure requiring that lawmakers and staff take mandatory, annual anti-harassment training.

Asked if lawmakers should speak out more about some women’s past allegations that they were harassed by President Donald Trump, Ryan said leaders are focused “on making sure this place works the right way.” He said Rep. John Conyers “made the right decision” by abandoning his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Conyers has been accused of sexual harassment by former aides. Trump and Conyers have denied the accusations. Lawmakers are expected to produce additional legislation strengthening the House’s lax anti-harassment procedures.