Ryan Suggests GOP Has Votes To Fund Government

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is suggesting that House Republicans have enough votes to fund the federal government through Dec. 22, even if all Democrats vote against the measure.

The Wisconsin Republican says, “I feel good where we are.” He called keeping the government running “just basic governing.” Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill that would fund the government through Dec. 22 while lawmakers negotiate a longer spending bill.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says Democrats don’t intend to vote for the measure because it doesn’t include funding for their priorities.