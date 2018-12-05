S Carolina Sends Helicopter, 9 Soldiers To Texas For Border

(AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is sending a helicopter and about nine Army National Guard soldiers to Texas to help patrol the Mexican border.

McMaster said members of the 2-151 Security and Support Aviation Battalion will leave Greenville for Texas around May 19.

The governor said in a statement the crew will have a South Carolina Army National Guard UH-72A Lakota helicopter that can be used for surveillance.

McMaster offered National Guard troops to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last month.

McMaster said in a statement he expects to send an additional helicopter and crew to help with border security in June.