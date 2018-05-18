Home WORLD S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang’s Threats To Cancel Talks
S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang's Threats To Cancel Talks
S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang's Threats To Cancel Talks

S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang’s Threats To Cancel Talks

(AP) – South Korea believes North Korea remains committed to improving relations despite strongly criticizing Seoul over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills and saying it will not return to inter-Korean talks unless its grievances are resolved.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said Friday that Seoul expects Pyongyang to faithfully abide by the agreements between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their summit last month. The Korean leaders then issued a vague vow on the “complete denuclearization” of the peninsula and pledged permanent peace.
North Korea has canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap next month’s historic summit with President Donald Trump, saying it won’t be unilaterally pressured into relinquishing its nuclear weapons.

