Home WORLD S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation
S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation
WORLD
0

S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation

0
0
2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
now viewing

S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation

arroyo colorado
now playing

EPA Accepts Updated Plan To Restore The Polluted Arroyo Colorado

murder suicide
now playing

Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

GREG ABBOTT AND JIMMY BLACKLOCK
now playing

Abbott Formally Appoints Jimmy Blacklock To TX Supreme Court

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah
now playing

Hatch Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

FREEZING TEMPERATURES TEMPS COLD
now playing

Parts Of Texas Brace For Expected Hard Freeze By Wednesday

IRANIAN PROTESTRS
now playing

On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters' Pain

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

HARD FREEZE WARNING
now playing

Sleet Reported In Houston Ahead Of Hard Freeze

HEALTH INSURANCE SCHOOL
now playing

Higher Health Costs Hitting Retired Texas Teachers In 2018

FREEZING WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

Deadly, Bone-Chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath Of US

(AP) – South Korea has offered high-level talks with rival North Korea meant to find ways to cooperate on the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South next month.

Tuesday’s offer came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that he’s willing to send a delegation to the Olympics, though he also repeated nuclear threats against the United States.

Analysts say Kim may be trying to drive a wedge between Seoul and its ally Washington as a way to ease international isolation and sanctions against North Korea.  South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon says the South proposes the two Koreas meet Jan. 9 at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties.

Related posts:

  1. On Trump’s Plate: Congress, Midterm Elections, North Korea
Related Posts
IRANIAN PROTESTRS

On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters’ Pain

jsalinas 0
Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

jsalinas 0
Iran Protest

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video