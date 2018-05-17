Home WORLD S. Korea Pushes For Successful Trump-Kim Talks
(AP) – South Korea says it’s pushing to reset high-level talks with North Korea and will communicate closely with Washington and Pyongyang to increase the chances of successful talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on resolving the standoff over the North’s nuclear weapons.
The announcement came a day after North Korea threatened to scrap next month’s historic summit, saying it has no interest in a “one-sided” affair meant to pressure it to abandon its nukes. The North also broke off a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest the U.S.-South Korean drills the North says are an invasion rehearsal.
South Korea will “closely mediate using multiple communication channels with the United States and with North Korea so that the North Korea-U.S. summit can proceed successfully.”

