S. Korean Man Dies Of Burns Near Japan Embassy

Fire extinguishers are placed near a building where the Japanese embassy is located in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2019. South Korean police say a man has set himself on fire in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul amid rising trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) – Police say a 78-year-old South Korean man who set himself ablaze near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul has died. The incident comes amid rising trade and political disputes between Seoul and Tokyo. Police say the man, surnamed Kim, died while being treated in a Seoul hospital on Friday.

According to police, he ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the building where the Japanese Embassy is located. Police say Kim had told an acquaintance before the incident that he was trying to set himself ablaze because of his antipathy toward Japan.