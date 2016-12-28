Home WORLD S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal
S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal
WORLD
0

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

0
0
1482913863850
now viewing

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

dylann-roof-1481844685
now playing

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

us_japan_obama_pearl_harbor_29358-jpg-b760d
now playing

Obama Calls Japan's Premier's Visit 'historic'

wireap_92c78ab3b3f94145898027bf69ba755a_16x9_1600
now playing

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9
now playing

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

accident146
now playing

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

fatal-crash
now playing

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

medium
now playing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

PRISON JAIL CELL
now playing

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

abortion-law
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Undeterred By Supreme Court Abortion Verdict

(AP) – South Korea’s opposition politicians have called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s military in World War II.

Their statements on the anniversary of the deal on Wednesday came amid growing political efforts to erase some of the key policies of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

Democratic Party floor leader Woo Sang-ho says the party will work to invalidate the agreement if it wins the presidential elections that could take place in just months.

Under the agreement, which was described by both governments as “irreversible,” Japan pledged to fund a foundation to help support the former sex slaves. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue.

Related posts:

  1. Japan, US Set To Sign Pact To Limit US Base Worker Immunity
  2. US, Japan Come Together At Pearl Harbor
  3. Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States
  4. Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan
Related Posts
carrie-fisher

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Zack Cantu 0
wireap_92c78ab3b3f94145898027bf69ba755a_16x9_1600

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

Zack Cantu 0
636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video