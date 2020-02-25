SA Mayor Asks DoD To Keep Coronavirus Evacuees Isolated

Two top South Texas leaders want the Defense Department to keep coronavirus evacuees isolated at Lackland Air Force Base.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to the Pentagon Monday saying it makes more sense to keep the over 200 evacuees on base. The pair says it would prevent the danger of the virus from spreading into the Alamo City.

Nirenberg and Wolff also note the Disaster Medical Assistance Team has enough medical supplies to treat patients on base. Six evacuees have tested positive for coronavirus but a total of 18 have been taken to area hospitals for testing.