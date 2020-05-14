COVID STATE

Salon Owner, Arrested For Violating Coronavirus Rules, Shares Wealth

File photo: Shelley Luther (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A Dallas salon owner who was jailed for defying the state’s stay-home order is extending a hand to a couple of other women arrested for the same reason.

Shelly Luther met on Wednesday in Laredo with two women who were busted for doing customers’ eyebrows and nails in their own homes. After Luther’s arrest, a GoFundMe page raised more than 500-thousand-dollars to help with her legal fees. She’s sharing the proceeds with the two women. Luther says the government shouldn’t get to decide which businesses are non-essential.

