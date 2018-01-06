Home NATIONAL Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur
Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur
NATIONAL
0

Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur

0
0
download (10)
now viewing

Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Governor Greg Abbott Releases School and Firearm Safety Plan

645×344-trump-weighs-jerusalem-consulate-changes-after-us-embassy-move-1527848818891
now playing

After Embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

800 (2)
now playing

Dallas Duel: Wild Card Turns Tables At National Spelling Bee

5b10be854067d.image
now playing

Warriors Top Cavs 124-114 In OT To Open Finals

dc25a87d-ffd3-47d2-884c-0d6ece6264e0
now playing

US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia

920×920 (4)
now playing

Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals 'Are Over'

WireAP_565dc8c8dd76419d82f354ab8fba87fe_12x5_992
now playing

Koreas Agree To Hold Military, Red Cross Talks

ap181514793272283361516753_t1070_h55f282c59ba1ef5ccdb9f161b1a5ca0dc4a88002
now playing

North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader

GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now playing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

(AP) – Samantha Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president’s daughter.
Bee issued a statement Thursday that says her language was “inappropriate and inexcusable.” She says she crossed a line and deeply regrets it.
In a discussion of President Trump’s immigration policies on Bee’s TBS show “Full Frontal” on Wednesday, she used a vulgarity in reference to Ivanka Trump and urged her to talk to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the language was vile and vicious and called on network management to demonstrate that it wouldn’t be condoned.
TBS says Bee had taken the right step in apologizing. The network says “it was our mistake, too.” The network didn’t say whether there would be any consequences for Bee or the show.

No related posts.

Related Posts
800 (2)

Dallas Duel: Wild Card Turns Tables At National Spelling Bee

Zack Cantu 0
5b10be854067d.image

Warriors Top Cavs 124-114 In OT To Open Finals

Zack Cantu 0
Rod Blagojevich

Lawyer Says Blagojevich’s Sentence Was Too Harsh

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video