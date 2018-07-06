Home NATIONAL Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic
Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic
NATIONAL
0

Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic

0
0
WireAP_c91e3901534444369f3b5d690cba2472_12x5_992
now viewing

Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic

59baf12076278.image
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down 2 Cents

Starbucks+Coffee
now playing

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

5b192241cbd1b.image
now playing

Boy Scout's Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases
now playing

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Ashraf-Ghani-Ahmadzai-1800
now playing

Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban

5b1878da9e206.image
now playing

Uber Derides 'Surge Pricing' Limit In Honolulu

1528353063087
now playing

As Aid Dries Up, Gaza Families Pushed Deeper Into Poverty

download (16)
now playing

At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search

920×920 (8)
now playing

Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference

Paul Ryan
now playing

House GOP In Eleventh-Hour Attempt For Immigration Accord

(AP) – Comedian Samantha Bee is back on television, saying she’s angry that the controversy over her use of a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump distracted from more important issues.
Bee apologized again on Wednesday at the start of her TBS show “Full Frontal.” During a discussion of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and its impact on children on last week’s show, she directed the insult at his daughter in an attempt to spur her to talk to him about the policy. President Trump called for her firing, but TBS accepted her apology.
Bee said that she should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be more interesting to the news media than immigration policy.
Taking advantage of the attention, she immediately did another segment about immigration.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Starbucks+Coffee

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
5b192241cbd1b.image

Boy Scout’s Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

Roxanne Garcia 0
afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video