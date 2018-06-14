Home WORLD Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020
Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020
WORLD
0

Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020

0
0
5b22203c3cba1
now viewing

Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report Faults Comey But Finds No Political Bias

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota's Voter Clothing Law

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

2 White Supremacists Get Death For Killing Inmate

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Down This Week

Officer Kirsten Koryciak houston officer purchase gorceries for diabetic victim
now playing

Police Officer Replaces Ill Man's Stolen Groceries

prisonbars10
now playing

Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft

missing person
now playing

Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man

image
now playing

New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

apple-logo-3-770×433
now playing

Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement

1528959053184
now playing

A year On, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain

(AP) – Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, has pledged to convert its operations in the United States, Europe and China to using only solar and other renewable energy by 2020.

With its announcement Thursday, the tech giant joins Apple and other Silicon Valley companies in making such a commitment, but it faces bigger challenges due to its vast factory network, while other companies use outside contractors for manufacturing.

Samsung, also a major producer of computer chips, said its plans include installing 42,000 square meters (420,000 square feet) of solar panels this year at its headquarters in Suwon, South Korea.

South Korea gets 6 percent of its energy from renewable sources, relying on coal and nuclear power for the rest.

No related posts.

Related Posts
1528959053184

A year On, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_d1c779c6fa4645c4a5750a134b9affcb_12x5_992

‘They’re At Risk:’ Congo’s Taxi Drivers Fear Ebola’s Spread

Zack Cantu 0
index

US Seeks To Assuage Asian Allies After North Korea Summit

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video