San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions
San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions
TEXAS
San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions

WATER RESTRICTIONS
San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions

(AP) – Some South Texas cities have started restricting water usage due to dropping Edwards Aquifer levels amid drought conditions.  The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Monday announced Stage 1 pumping restrictions after the 10-day average level of an index well dropped below the minimum 660 feet (201 meters).Permit holders in Bexar (bayr) County, including San Antonio, plus Atascosa (a-tuhs-KOH’-suh), Caldwell, Comal (KOH’-mal), Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties must reduce their authorized pumping.

The San Antonio Water System , with no drought restrictions since October, will allow outdoor watering only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. one day per week, based on street addresses. Watering days begin and end at midnight.  San Marcos begins similar restrictions Sunday.  Experts say lack of rain and above-average temperatures are putting pressure on groundwater sources across the U.S. Southern Plains.

