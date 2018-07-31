Home TEXAS San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller
San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller
TEXAS
0

San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller

0
0
SHARK SAN ANTONIO SHARK STOLEN
now viewing

San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller

3D GUNS
now playing

Judge Blocks Release Of 3D-Printed Gun Plans

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Car Hits Ambulance

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case

hot heat extreme heat heatwave
now playing

German Farmers, Nature Suffering From Unusual Heat Wave

ALAN ALDA
now playing

'M.A.S.H.' Star Alan Alda Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORECEMENT
now playing

ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations

BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Finds 'sophisticated' Efforts To Disrupt Elections

CARLOS URESTI
now playing

8 Candidates Vying To Replace Convicted Texas State Senator

Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

alton fire department
now playing

Alton Expands Facilities At Regional Fire Fighting Training Center

(AP) – A shark snatched from the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back in its petting tank, and investigators say they’ve obtained confessions from two men involved in the deed.

Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman carrying a baby sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long gray horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon. They got away in a pickup truck, which police tracked down Monday evening.

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley says the men confessed to the shark snatching, and investigators planned to talk with the woman on Tuesday.  He says their home has so many marine animals inside that it almost seemed like a mock-up of the San Antonio Aquarium.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run
  2. 4-Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 In Donna
  3. Investigation Into Leak Of Alamo Police Info Leads To Second Arrest
  4. One Dead In Early-Morning House Fire In McAllen
Related Posts
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Car Hits Ambulance

jsalinas 0
CARLOS URESTI

8 Candidates Vying To Replace Convicted Texas State Senator

jsalinas 0
Dr. Mark Hausknecht BIKE RIDER

Police Release New Video Of Suspect In Doctor Slaying

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video