San Antonio-Based H-E-B Grocer Recalls Some Ice Cream Treats

(AP) – The H-E-B grocery chain has issued a voluntary recall for some ice cream distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico amid concerns about metal possibly in the products.

San Antonio-based H-E-B on Wednesday announced the recall for certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets. H-E-B says broken metal was discovered in processing equipment during routine maintenance. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 19 products, ranging from single quarts to 4.5 quarts (4.26 liter). Most recalled items have best-by-use dates of June 2019. H-E-B says all recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the recalled items can return the products to the store for a full refund, or contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.