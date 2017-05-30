San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital

Members of a newly-created entity in the city of Elsa are to meet this week to decide whether to move forward with plans to bring a hospital to the Delta. San Antonio-based Clermont LLC is proposing a 97-million dollar, 42-bed regional hospital with an emergency room.

The Elsa City Council has passed a resolution in support of what would be called the Vantage Medical Center, and is currently conducting a financial feasibility study. Bonds would be issued on behalf of the city to finance the project.

This is Clermont’s second attempt to build a hospital in the region. The company made a similar proposal to the city of Edcouch, which, according to CBS 4 News, declined the project after its research determined it was not financially feasible.