Home LOCAL San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital
San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital
LOCAL
0

San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital

0
0
MEDICAL SYMBOL
now viewing

San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital

PRO SYRIAN FORCES MILITARY
now playing

US Warns Pro-Syrian Forces To Leave Border Area

LACKLAND AIRFORCE BASE SIGN ENTRANCE
now playing

Lockdown Lifted At Texas Air Base After 'security incident'

Michael Cohen
now playing

House Intel Subpoenas Trump's Personal Attorney

Mississippi Shooting
now playing

Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets

GAL GODOT WONDER WOMAN
now playing

Lebanese Ministry Calls For Ban Of Wonder Woman Movie

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts
now playing

Grande And Friends To Play Manchester On Sunday

TIGER WOODS
now playing

Report Lists 4 Medications For Woods

San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez
now playing

Another Texas Democrat Launches A State Senate Filibuster

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System

DALLAS POLICE CREEK BED BY STANDERS HELP OFFICER
now playing

Passers-By Scramble Into Creek Bed To Aid Officer

Members of a newly-created entity in the city of Elsa are to meet this week to decide whether to move forward with plans to bring a hospital to the Delta. San Antonio-based Clermont LLC is proposing a 97-million dollar, 42-bed regional hospital with an emergency room.

The Elsa City Council has passed a resolution in support of what would be called the Vantage Medical Center, and is currently conducting a financial feasibility study. Bonds would be issued on behalf of the city to finance the project.

This is Clermont’s second attempt to build a hospital in the region. The company made a similar proposal to the city of Edcouch, which, according to CBS 4 News, declined the project after its research determined it was not financially feasible.

Related posts:

  1. South Texas Cemetery Being Searched For Migrant Remains
  2. Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Pulled From Canal Near Delta Lake
  3. Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris
  4. UTRGV Med School Funded At $55 Million
Related Posts
murder investigation

Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Brownsville Home Health Provider

jsalinas 0
sexual assault

Edinburg Teacher Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Involving Student

jsalinas 0
bank-robbery

Harlingen Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video