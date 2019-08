Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A veteran San Antonio criminal defense attorney will be the defense counsel for the El Paso mass shooting suspect.

Mark Stevens confirmed on Monday that he’ll defend Patrick Crusius, who faces a charge of capital murder for Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty in the case.