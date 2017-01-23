San Antonio Mall, Robbery ‘Gone Bad’

(AP) – San Antonio’s police chief is calling it “a robbery gone really, really bad.”

Two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday, ending with shots fired and one person dead.

Police say after the robbers fled the store a “good Samaritan” who tried to stop the men was shot and killed by a robber.

A bystander who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded the robber who killed the man.

The second suspect wounded two other people as he fled. He was arrested later Sunday.