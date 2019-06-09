TEXAS

San Antonio Mayor Reelected As Women Become Majority Of Legislation

San Antonio’s mayor is staying put. Mayor Ron Nirenberg narrowly defeated challenger Councilman Greg Brockhouse, winning a second term. As of last night, Nirenberg led with just over 51-percent of the votes while Brockhouse had close to 48-percent.  The women of San Antonio will be well represented.

The San Antonio municipal government is in the hands of a female majority after three open seats on the 10-member council were won by women. The government is now split of six women and four men.

