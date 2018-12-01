Home TEXAS San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case
San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case

0
0
san antonio police
now viewing

San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case

TRUMP
now playing

Trump's Words Rip Open The Debate Over Whether He's Racist

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Over Texas Redistricting

money to mexico american money mexican money
now playing

More Money Sent Back To Mexico Last Year

WESLEY MATHEWS ARREST
now playing

Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

2-Vehicle Wreck Near Laredo Kills Mission Man

Thomas Bart Whitaker
now playing

Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son's Execution

MARTIN LUTHER KING MLK DAY PARADE
now playing

MLK Parade Canceled After Funding Pulled Amid Protest Threat

MEDICAID
now playing

Kentucky Is First To Get OK For Medicaid Work Requirement

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
now playing

Missouri Governor Fighting For Political Life After Affair

(AP) – A Texas police chief is defending himself against a state investigation by saying his department acted appropriately in charging a man suspected of smuggling 12 immigrants with a state felony instead of referring the case to federal authorities.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said Thursday that he acted within his “chiefly prerogatives” in the case stemming from the discovery Dec. 23 of a dozen people found in a tractor-trailer.  The immigrants, suspected of being in the country illegally, were released rather than turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Texas attorney general’s office said Wednesday it’s investigating to determine if McManus violated the state’s sanctuary cities law, which penalizes local officials for impeding the enforcement of immigration laws.  Mayor Ron Nirenberg says criticism of McManus is “nothing more than political theater.”

Related posts:

  1. Local CBP Officer Ordered To Prison In Immigrant Smuggling Case
  2. Feds Say Texas Failed To Properly Educate Disabled Students
  3. MLK Parade Canceled After Funding Pulled Amid Protest Threat
  4. Police Say Mom Said Her Baby Died During Oklahoma Trip
Related Posts
TRUMP

Trump’s Words Rip Open The Debate Over Whether He’s Racist

jsalinas 0
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Over Texas Redistricting

jsalinas 0
WESLEY MATHEWS ARREST

Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video