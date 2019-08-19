San Antonio To Release Documents Related To Chick-Fil-A Exclusion

The city of San Antonio will provide Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with documents related to the city’s exclusion of Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport concessions area.

In March, the city council voted to deny the popular chain a concession contract because of the company’s donations to religious ministries opposed to same-sex marriage. Paxton notified the mayor and city council that the state would investigate their decision. Paxton also urged the Department of Transportation to get involved.