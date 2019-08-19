TEXAS

San Antonio To Release Documents Related To Chick-Fil-A Exclusion

By 81 views
0

The city of San Antonio will provide Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with documents related to the city’s exclusion of Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport concessions area.

In March, the city council voted to deny the popular chain a concession contract because of the company’s donations to religious ministries opposed to same-sex marriage. Paxton notified the mayor and city council that the state would investigate their decision. Paxton also urged the Department of Transportation to get involved.

20 Local Government Entities In Texas Hit By Ransomware Attack

Previous article

Planned Parenthood Leaves Federal Family Planning Program

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS