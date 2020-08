If all continues as planned, San Benito will have its own convention center. The city commission has approved a development agreement that proposes a 23-thousand square-foot convention center and a select service hotel.

The development, which has been about two years in the making, will go up on 38 acres off of I-69 and FM 509. The 115-million dollar project will be developed by Friendswood-based Western Spherical Developers, and also includes office, retail, and restaurant space.