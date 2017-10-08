San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

A San Benito police officer has been pulled off duty after being charged with burglary and drunken driving.

Officer Jose Manuel Ledezma was arrested Tuesday by his fellow officers who responded to a burglary call from a woman who claimed Ledezma broke into her apartment and assaulted her.

A short time later, officers pulled Ledezma over, determined he was intoxicated, and booked him on charges of burglary and DWI. The next day, Police Chief Michael Galvan placed Ledezma on unpaid administrative leave.