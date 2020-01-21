San Benito Could Owe Feds Nearly $750,000

The city of San Benito may have to pay back close to $750,000 federal dollars for not properly spending the money – which went to street repairs. Under federal Housing Department guidelines, the Community Development Block Grant funds were to be used in areas of the city where at least 51 percent of the residents are low-to-moderate income.

However, the Valley Morning Star reports that a HUD monitor recently determined that when the city spent the street repair money after 2004, it went to sections of the city that didn’t meet the 51 percent threshold.

HUD is allowing the city to conduct an income survey to determine whether those areas might now be income eligible. If not, the city would have to return to the Housing Department the nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.