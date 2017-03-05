San Benito Looking To Fund A Downtown Restoration Program

Plans are in the works to undertake a major revitalization of downtown San Benito. City commissioners are considering a program that would offer matching grants to downtown business owners who invest in restoring their property.

Under the program, the San Benito Economic Development Corporation would offer grants of up to 10-thousand dollars to help improve storefronts and signage, for instance, as a way to attract more businesses and shoppers to downtown, where some buildings are more than 75 years old.

The city’s downtown coordinator Bernard Rodriguez says he’ll be meeting with downtown business owners next week in an effort to organize them into participating in the program.