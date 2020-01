An autopsy has been ordered to determine what killed a San Benito man found unresponsive inside his burning home.

Firefighters had responded to a fire mid-morning Saturday at 168 South Dick Dowling Street. They found 51-year-old Javier De La Fuente unconscious on the floor. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. De La Fuente’s death and the cause of the fire are both under investigation.