San Benito Man Sentenced For Murdering His Wife

A San Benito man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his school teacher wife. After a 2-day sentencing hearing, 197th State District Judge Adolfo Cordova Friday afternoon handed down the punishment against 39-year-old Alvaro Mata.

Mata had pleaded guilty to the murder charge in January just before jury selection was to get underway in his trial.

It was early the morning of November 14th 2017 when Mata grabbed a gun during a domestic dispute, chased his wife into a bedroom, and opened fire, killing 36-year-old Jessica Cortina. Mata fled the house but was apprehended hours later. Cortina had been a teacher at Wilson Elementary in Primera.

