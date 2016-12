A Rio Grande Valley native was one of two Americans injured in the deadly truck attack on the Christmas market in Berlin Monday. 62-year-old Richard Ramirez, who grew up in San Benito, is said to be in stable condition as he recovers from surgery, during which doctors had to remove part of his colon.

Ramirez moved to Berlin about 10 years ago to be with his partner, who was among the 12 people killed in the attack. A total of 48 people were injured.