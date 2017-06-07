San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing

San Benito’s Police Chief has been cleared of wrongdoing related to his recordings of phone conversations with police officers and city officials.

The Valley Morning Star reports that an investigation by an outside law enforcement agency determined that Chief Michael Galvan did not violate any laws. The San Benito city commission ordered the investigation in May after it was revealed that someone downloaded the conversations from the police department’s computer system, and leaked them to the public.

A separate investigation to find the culprit is still ongoing.