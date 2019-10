The San Benito School board president is going to have to use an ignition interlock device on his car.

On Tuesday, Cameron County Court at Law Number 5 Judge Estella Chavez Vasquez ordered Michael Vargas to have the device installed as part of a DUI case against him.

Vargas was arrested in Harlingen back in July when a police officer found him asleep inside his car with its engine running in a fast food restaurant parking lot. Vargas has a compliance hearing scheduled for October 31st.