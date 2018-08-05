Home LOCAL San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges
San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges
San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

An elementary school teacher in San Benito will find out Wednesday if he has a chance to get out of jail following his arrest last week on child pornography charges.  A detention hearing will be held in the afternoon for Phillip Emannuel Lopez, who has been in federal custody without bond since his arrest last Thursday.

Officers with a local child exploitation task force along with federal agents swarmed in on his home and seized three laptop computers and a cellphone. Court records state investigators found evidence of software used to download child pornography on at least one of the computers.

Lopez is a special education teacher at Ed Downs Elementary school. There’s been no comment yet from school officials.

