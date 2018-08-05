San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

An elementary school teacher in San Benito will find out Wednesday if he has a chance to get out of jail following his arrest last week on child pornography charges. A detention hearing will be held in the afternoon for Phillip Emannuel Lopez, who has been in federal custody without bond since his arrest last Thursday.

Officers with a local child exploitation task force along with federal agents swarmed in on his home and seized three laptop computers and a cellphone. Court records state investigators found evidence of software used to download child pornography on at least one of the computers.

Lopez is a special education teacher at Ed Downs Elementary school. There’s been no comment yet from school officials.