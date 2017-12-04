Home LOCAL San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving
San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving
LOCAL
0

San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving

0
0
Dr. Adrian Vega
now viewing

San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving

jail death
now playing

Man Dies After Collapsing At Mission Jail

d-trump_v-putin
now playing

Trump Says US, Russia 'not getting along'

BORDER WALL
now playing

Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Tough Texas 'sanctuary cities' Bill Moves Closer To Approval

medicare fraud good pic
now playing

Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme

zika test
now playing

State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley

REX TILLERSON AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

US Envoy Tillerson Meets With Putin In Moscow

UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OUT OF PLANE
now playing

United To Be Questioned By Chicago Aldermen

Ernest and Heather Franklin
now playing

Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' Inspired Duo To Kill Son

ASSAD
now playing

As Tillerson Visits Moscow, Trump Calls Assad An 'animal'

After only about a year and 3 months in the position, San Benito schools superintendent Dr. Adrian Vega is resigning. Vega has informed the Board of Trustees that he’s leaving to pursue a job outside of public education. Vega appears to be leaving on good terms.

In his resignation letter, he thanks the school district for its commitment to its students, and the school board extended its appreciation to Vega for his leadership abilities. The board says it will call a special meeting to accept Vega’s resignation, and to begin the search for what will be the district’s third superintendent in two years.

Related posts:

  1. Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico
Related Posts
jail death

Man Dies After Collapsing At Mission Jail

jsalinas 0
medicare fraud good pic

Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme

jsalinas 0
zika test

State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video