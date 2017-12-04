San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving

After only about a year and 3 months in the position, San Benito schools superintendent Dr. Adrian Vega is resigning. Vega has informed the Board of Trustees that he’s leaving to pursue a job outside of public education. Vega appears to be leaving on good terms.

In his resignation letter, he thanks the school district for its commitment to its students, and the school board extended its appreciation to Vega for his leadership abilities. The board says it will call a special meeting to accept Vega’s resignation, and to begin the search for what will be the district’s third superintendent in two years.