San Benito Shooting Suspect Apprehended

A San Benito man suspected of shooting a woman in his home Wednesday morning is under arrest.

Police in Weslaco apprehended Jose Luis Garcia this morning, thanks to a citizen who called after recognizing the suspect. The circumstances surrounding Garcia’s arrest aren’t yet clear, but he was taken into custody about 24 hours after he was seen running out of his home on the 300 block of Jay Street.

The woman who was shot continues to be treated for shotgun wounds and is listed in stable condition. The relationship between Garcia and the woman is not yet being released.