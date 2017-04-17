San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

San Benito police say they have all the information they need to make an arrest – but apparently there won’t be one, because the victim is refusing to cooperate.

The 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in the back last Friday is not talking to investigators. Neither is his family. The teen and another person had gotten into a fight in the middle of the day Friday at a residence on the 100 block of Las Palmas Street.

The teen got a knife wound to his back, was hospitalized, but has since been released. Police know who the suspect is but can’t bring him in because the victim is not pressing charges.