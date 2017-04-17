Home LOCAL San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police
San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police
San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

San Benito police say they have all the information they need to make an arrest – but apparently there won’t be one, because the victim is refusing to cooperate.

The 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in the back last Friday is not talking to investigators. Neither is his family. The teen and another person had gotten into a fight in the middle of the day Friday at a residence on the 100 block of Las Palmas Street.

The teen got a knife wound to his back, was hospitalized, but has since been released. Police know who the suspect is but can’t bring him in because the victim is not pressing charges.

