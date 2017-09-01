Home LOCAL San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory
San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory
LOCAL
0

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

0
0
BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now viewing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

jail-prison-generic
now playing

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man's Murder In Harlingen

california-floods
now playing

UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

us-navy-warship-fires-at-iran-boats-warning-shots
now playing

Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots

trump-meryl-streep
now playing

Trump Responds To Streep Comments

gavel
now playing

Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

orlando-police-shooting-at-a-walmart-one-office-killed
now playing

Orlando Officer Shot And Killed

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report

dallas-stars
now playing

Cockpit Smoke Forces Dallas Stars' Plane Back To Airport

ted-cruz-meets-with-taiwan-president
now playing

Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President

itaiwans-president-tsai-ing-wen
now playing

China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan's President

A boil water advisory remains in place in San Benito – the result of a cold weather-related waterline leak at the city’s Water Plant Number One. Residents and business owners are being told to boil water they use for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing dishes, and brushing teeth. School students are being given bottled water. San Benito public works officials say the boil water advisory will be in place until further notice – adding that it may be a few days before the system and the water flow are back to normal.

The leak was discovered Saturday, Harlingen then began supplying its neighbor with water under an interlocal agreement – until a secondary problem caused the connection to shut down Sunday, prompting the boil water advisory.

Related posts:

  1. Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen
  2. Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
  3. Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg
  4. Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter
Related Posts
jail-prison-generic

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen

jsalinas 0
abigail estrada disappeared 2007 ruben torres suspect indiceted

Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

jsalinas 0
joe-lopez-grupo-mazz

Former Tejano Star Set To Be Released From Prison

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video