San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

A boil water advisory remains in place in San Benito – the result of a cold weather-related waterline leak at the city’s Water Plant Number One. Residents and business owners are being told to boil water they use for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing dishes, and brushing teeth. School students are being given bottled water. San Benito public works officials say the boil water advisory will be in place until further notice – adding that it may be a few days before the system and the water flow are back to normal.

The leak was discovered Saturday, Harlingen then began supplying its neighbor with water under an interlocal agreement – until a secondary problem caused the connection to shut down Sunday, prompting the boil water advisory.