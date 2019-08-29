LOCALTRENDING

San Benito Woman Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck

A collision between a car and an 18-wheeler east of Rio Hondo claimed the life of a San Benito woman Thursday morning.

DPS officials say a Chevrolet sedan was heading east on FM 106 when, a little after 9, it veered into the westbound lane and was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer rig near Centerline Road.

A woman passenger in the car, 75-year-old Teresa Arenas Vasquez, was killed instantly. The male driver was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not yet known. The DPS is working to learn what caused the sedan to cross the center line.

