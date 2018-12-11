SAN BENITO WOMAN WITH DEMENTIA REMAINS MISSING

A regional Silver Alert remains in place for a fifth day today for a missing San Benito woman with dementia. 60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno was last heard from last Thursday when she called a family member from her car, but couldn’t say where she was. Police pinned her cellphone to the area around the Tractor Supply store off of I-69E between San Benito and Harlingen, but Moreno could not be found. Moreno is driving a 2017 white Honda Fit, a subcompact car, with a license plate number of JYG-9900. Moreno is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, and has gray hair. If you think you’ve seen her, call San Benito police at 361-3880.