Home LOCAL San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing
San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing

0
0
5be47f58ece49.image
now viewing

San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing

ContentBroker_contentid-e93b3774d269424aacc90412d3cb5e16
now playing

Ex-coach Says California Gunman Was Volatile, Intimidating

download (32)
now playing

Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians

5be91477c2e41.image
now playing

Mishaps, Protests And Litigation Overshadow Florida Recount

campfirephoto
now playing

Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed

2000 (27)
now playing

Devastation As Deadly California Blaze Tallies Grim Stats

JackDillonYoungDeadlyWreck_1541803620812_PNG_17949410_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas Man Gets 55 Years In Prison For Fatal Church Bus Crash

BobbyJamesMoore_1541726357246_jpg_17826514_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

PPCHUX2QFFARVEWVBTTUAO3JX4
now playing

Despite Loss, Beto O'Rourke's Run Reveals A Changing Texas

https___cdn_evbuc_com_images_43307079_197876905772_1_original
now playing

New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Migrant Caravan Heads North After Departing Mexico City

SAN BENITO WOMAN WITH DEMENTIA REMAINS MISSING

A regional Silver Alert remains in place for a fifth day today for a missing San Benito woman with dementia. 60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno was last heard from last Thursday when she called a family member from her car, but couldn’t say where she was. Police pinned her cellphone to the area around the Tractor Supply store off of I-69E between San Benito and Harlingen, but Moreno could not be found. Moreno is driving a 2017 white Honda Fit, a subcompact car, with a license plate number of JYG-9900. Moreno is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, and has gray hair. If you think you’ve seen her, call San Benito police at 361-3880.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Man Admits To 14-Year-Old Killing Of Woman Found In Septic Tank
  2. Brownsville Police On The Hunt For Woman Suspected Of Hurting Elderly Person
  3. Los Fresnos Woman Convicted In On Federal Human Trafficking Charges
  4. San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Related Posts
3000

Bulk Of Migrant Caravan Departs Mexico City

Danny Castillon 0
f7e86f94646a570af70ce6b599fe85f95a037128

Official: Gunman Apparently Stopped Shooting To Post Online

Danny Castillon 0
JIM ACOSTA VS INTERNA AND DONNY

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn’t Altered

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video