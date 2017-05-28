Home NATIONAL San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes
NATIONAL
0

San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes

0
0

San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes

HT-Wonder-Woman-MEM-170526_12x5_1600
now playing

Some Women-Only Screenings Planned For 'Wonder Woman'

104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298
now playing

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452
now playing

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

KHJ
now playing

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation's Capital

jet-plane-crash-medres-1470792323
now playing

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

GettyImages-688927774
now playing

Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia

is-claims-responsibility-for-killing-coptic-christians-in-egypt-bus-attack-136418352417103901-170527133016
now playing

The Latest: IS Claims Responsibility For Egypt Bus Attack

Donald Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump To Decide Next Week On Paris Accord

ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS
now playing

Texas Set To Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

(AP) – Courts around the country tried to ease the burden of fines and fees in the wake of 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri, that brought attention to them.

But legal observers say no court appears to have made as dramatic an attempt at reform as San Francisco.

Judges in San Francisco no longer issue warrants to arrest people who fail to show up in court or pay tickets for infractions such as urinating in public. The new policy also applies to traffic violations.

The changes are among a slew of court reform efforts around the country following the shooting death of Michael Brown, a black teenager, by white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson.

The ensuing unrest brought attention to an unforgiving torrent of traffic and other minor citations that saddled people with debt and even sent them to jail.

Related posts:

  1. Manchester Chief Notes Rise In Hate Crimes
  2. US Plans First Test Of ICBM Intercept, With North Korea On Mind
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
Related Posts
104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

Danny Castillon 0
hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Danny Castillon 0
KHJ

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation’s Capital

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video