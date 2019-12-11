San Juan Cop Claims Innocence On Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges

A San Juan police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges contained in an indictment stemming from an excessive force incident from four years ago.

Sergeant Juan Galindo denied the charges in McAllen federal court Tuesday, and was granted a $30,000 dollar bond. Galindo was arrested Monday on charges of violating the civil rights of a man in police custody. It was in December of 2015 when body cam video showed Galindo kneeing a handcuffed 19-year-old suspect in the groin. Galindo has now been suspended from the force without pay, pending the outcome of a trial.