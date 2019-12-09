LOCALTRENDING

San Juan Cop Federally Charged In Past Excessive Force Incident

A San Juan police officer is in custody facing federal charges stemming from an excessive force incident from four years ago.

Sergeant Juan Galindo was arrested Monday on charges of violating the civil rights of a man in police custody. It was in December of 2015 when body cam video showed Galindo kneeing a handcuffed 19-year-old suspect in the groin.

Galindo, who was a patrol officer at the time, received a suspension for using excessive force. Tuesday, Galindo is to make his initial court appearance on the federal civil rights violation charges.

