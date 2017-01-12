Home LOCAL San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
San Juan Man Charged In Woman's Beating Death

San Juan Man Charged In Woman's Beating Death

A San Juan man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found lying along a McAllen street earlier this week. McAllen police arrested 25-year-old Lamar Lawson Thursday, two days after 51-year-old Sonya Mynette De La Cruz was found dead on the 600 block of West Beech Avenue.

Investigators say she had suffered severe head and face injuries. Police say a passerby first spotted the victim at around 5 in the morning Tuesday. They are not yet saying what led them to Lawson. He is jailed on a 700-thousand dollar bond.

