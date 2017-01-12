San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death

A San Juan man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found lying along a McAllen street earlier this week. McAllen police arrested 25-year-old Lamar Lawson Thursday, two days after 51-year-old Sonya Mynette De La Cruz was found dead on the 600 block of West Beech Avenue.

Investigators say she had suffered severe head and face injuries. Police say a passerby first spotted the victim at around 5 in the morning Tuesday. They are not yet saying what led them to Lawson. He is jailed on a 700-thousand dollar bond.