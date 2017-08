Tragedy off of South Padre Island where a San Juan man died while trying to pull his teenage son out of some rough waters.

The family was at Andy Bowie Park where Cameron County Park rangers say the dad saw his son struggling in the water. He ran in and was fighting to rescue him when he became distressed.

Rangers pulled the man to shore, performed CPR and applied a defibrillator before he was rushed to a Brownsville hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The son survived the incident.