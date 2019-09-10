San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

A guilty plea by a San Juan man charged with the murder of his girlfriend a little more than a year ago.

Mateo Fabian Gomez Garza admitted in court Tuesday to beating and strangling to death 41-year-old Melinda Ann Garza. It was on August 16th last year when police were called to the couple’s home on Shufford Street by the woman’s family members worried about her situation. Garza was still there and was arrested.

Relatives of the victim say she’d been in an abusive relationship with Garza, who at the time was on probation because of previous domestic violence incidents. The 42-year-old Garza is now facing a punishment of up to life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.