San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

A San Juan man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the death of his girlfriend two-and-a-half months ago. 41-year-old Mateo Fabian Garza is denying he killed 41-year-old Melinda Garza, who was found dead in a home on the 700 block of Shufford Street.

Police had responded to the home August 16th after being called by Garza’s family members worried about her situation. Mateo Garza was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

The victim’s relatives say she had been in an abusive relationship with Garza. And at the time of his arrest, Garza was on probation resulting from a previous domestic assault conviction. He remains jailed on a $2.5 million bond.