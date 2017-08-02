‘Sanctuary cities’ Bill May Let Texas Oust Elected Officials

(AP) – A late tweak to Texas’ already strict anti-“sanctuary cities” bill that zoomed through the state Senate calls for jail time for sheriffs and other law enforcement officials who refuse to enforce federal immigration law. It also potentially allows for their removal from office. That’s a key trigger that could help Republican Gov. Greg Abbott keep his promises to strip of their posts elected officials who don’t crack down on people in the country illegally.

The sanctuary cities bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate on Wednesday. It now goes to the House, where Republicans also hold a large majority. Democrats say the bill would cause immigrant communities – including crime victims and witnesses – to fear police