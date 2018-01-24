Home NATIONAL Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors’ Boycott
Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors’ Boycott
NATIONAL
0

Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors’ Boycott

0
0
WHITE HOUSE
now viewing

Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors’ Boycott

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

Road Blocks, Gunfights In Mexican Border City; 6 Dead

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault

REYNOSA MILITARY
now playing

New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa

Trump, New York, USA – 15 Nov 2016
now playing

Dollar Tumbles After US Treasury Chief Welcomes Weaker Value

BREXIT
now playing

Cameron Says Brexit A 'mistake not a disaster'

NEW 3D PROJECTOR
now playing

Better Than Holograms: A New 3-D Projection Into Thin Air

turpin couple abuse 13 children
now playing

DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Shooting Victim Remembered As 'sweet soul'

Larry Nassar
now playing

Nassar Letter: 'Stories are being fabricated'

WOMEN IN COMBAT ROLL IN MILITARY SMALL GEN
now playing

Army To Send Female Infantry, Armor Officers To 3 More Bases

(AP) -Mayors from across the country are boycotting a White House meeting with President Donald Trump after the Justice Department put new pressure on cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

New York City’s Bill de Blasio and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu are among the city leaders who say they will no longer attend Wednesday’s meeting on infrastructure and other issues.   Landrieu, who leads the U.S. Conference of Mayors says, “an attack on mayors who lead welcoming cities is an attack on everyone in our conference.”

The Justice Department sent letters Wednesday to two dozen so-called sanctuary cities demanding that they turn over documents showing they aren’t withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.   The White House says it is disappointed by the decision.

Related posts:

  1. Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. Top Democrat Rescinds Offer Of $25 Billion For Trump’s Wall
  4. Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring
Related Posts
Shooting-News-Graphic

Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault

jsalinas 0
NEW 3D PROJECTOR

Better Than Holograms: A New 3-D Projection Into Thin Air

jsalinas 0
turpin couple abuse 13 children

DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video