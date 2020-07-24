Sandbag Distribution Locations

Cameron County –
Precinct 1 Warehouse – Brownsville, 2050 South Browne Avenue
Precinct 2 Warehouse – Brownsville, 7092 Old Alice Road
Precinct 3 Warehouse – San Benito, 26945 FM 510
Precinct 4 Warehouse – La Feria, 26623 White Ranch Road
Friday 10am to 6pm
Saturday 8am to 12noon
Hidalgo County –
Precinct 1 – Mercedes, Sunset Park, FM 1015 off of Mile 11 North and Mile 1-1/2 West
Precinct 2 – call 787-1891
Precinct 3 – Palmview, La Mansion, 2401 North Moorefield Road
Drainage Site, La Homa Road and State Highway 107
Precinct 4 – Edinburg, Field Operations Center, 1124 North M Road
Friday 2pm to 6pm
Saturday 8am to 12noon
Donna – Public Works Building, 1304 Silver Avenue
Friday until 7pm
Edinburg – Edinburg Service Center, 1201 North Doolittle Road
Friday 8am to 7pm
Edcouch – City Hall
Elsa – 500 North Fannin Street
Harlingen – Public Works Facility, 404 South 54th Street
Friday 9am to 7pm
McAllen –
Public Works Recycling Center, 4101 North Bentsen Road
Youth Baseball Complex, 8201 North 29th Street
South Texas College, Miliutary Highway and South Ware Road
Friday 12noon to 7pm
Mercedes – Kinights of Columbus Hall, 150 North Ohio Avenue
Mission –
Lions Park, 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop
Friday 1pm to 9pm
Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Boulevard
Friday 4pm to 9pm
Palmview – Gregg’s Ballroom, 434 West Palma Vista Drive
Friday 8am to 6pm
Penitas – Penitas Fire Station, 1320 South Main Street
Friday 8am to 5pm
Pharr –
Development and Research Center, 850 West Dicker Road
Moore Baseball Park, 400 East Moore Road
Pharr Events Center, 3000 North Cage Boulevard
Friday 12noon to 11pm
Raymondville – Raymondville City Hall
Friday 10:30am
Rio Grande City – 632 West Eisenhower
Friday 2pm to 6pm
San Juan – Recycling Center, 323 West 1st Street
Friday 1:30pm to 4:30pm
South Padre Island – Public Works Workshop, Laguna Boulevard and West Venus
Weslaco – Weslaco City Hall