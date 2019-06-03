LOCALTRENDING

Sandbag Distributions

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTIONS – Monday

DONNA
Public Works Dept. – 1301 Silver Avenue
Schroeder Park – 1212 Hutch Street
Until 7pm

EDINBURG
Edinburg Service Center – 1201 N. Doolittle Street
Until 7pm

MERCEDES
105 N. Ohio Avenue, behind the Fire Department
Until 6:30pm

MISSION
Fireman’s Park – Business 83 and Canal Street
Until 7:30pm

PALMVIEW
Palmview Pavilion – 613 Palmview Commercial Drive
Until 7pm

WESLACO
Harlon Block Park – 1020 W. 18th Street
Mayor Pablo Pena Park – 300 N. Airport Drive
Until 7pm

